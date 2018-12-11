Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2018) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (the "Company" or "UGE"), a leader in renewable energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, is pleased to announce it has signed two financed contracts with Philippine Aquapak Industries, Inc., a leading packaging company in the Philippines.

The two projects include 233kW at a production facility and 49.5kW at their head building, which are projected to save the client well over 50% on their energy costs over the life of the systems. The two companies are also discussing additional project opportunities across the client's multiple other facilities.

"2018 has seen our revenues grow exponentially in the Philippines," said Tyler Adkins, UGE's Regional Director for the Philippines. "Throughout the year we've introduced our 'no cash-out' financed product which has gained significant traction. We are looking forward to installing many financed systems in the country throughout 2019."

The upfront project value to UGE is estimated at $300,000, contingent on UGE providing project financing; UGE plans to construct the projects during 2019.

About UGE International Ltd.

UGE delivers immediate savings to businesses through its low cost solar energy solutions. UGE helps commercial and industrial clients become more competitive by providing distributed renewable energy solutions at no upfront cost, thus generating long-term economic and environmental returns. With over 375 MW of global experience and over 630 projects completed, UGE works daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

