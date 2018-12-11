Escondido, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2018) - MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA INC. (OTC Pink: MCOA) ("MCOA" or the "Company"), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, is pleased to announce the launch of a new corporate hempSMART website and marketing platform for its associates.

By implementing this new associate platform, hempSMART's customers now have the ability to subscribe monthly to our products creating a pathway to generate an annuity stream of monthly reoccurring revenue with minimal follow up. Since Q3, the Company has already seen an increase in associate signups with the new marketing platform and it is expected that Q4 of 2018 will feature the highest generated revenue of the Company's history.

The new hempSMART platform is focused on incentivizing our current and future associates to take full advantage of our newly structured compensation plan. MCOA anticipates an increase in sales and a continuous influx of associate signups towards year end.

Donald Steinberg, MCOA's CEO, stated, "As we start the hempSMART global expansion, it was imperative to have a platform able to facilitate a large number of affiliates with different currencies and languages. This platform provides our affiliates with the latest in marketing software to allow them to take advantage of all social media outlets. With my background in establishing large global marketing and distribution companies, I am confident this platform will allow us to focus on growth. We have a good solid company with an excellent team, and we have developed great industrial hemp based CBD infused products which are garnering acclaim from many sources. In addition, we have an affiliate marketing program that is structured to provide long term residual income from a global marketplace. It is for all of these reasons that I believe our company is now set for long term growth."

The Company is also highly optimistic about the imminent passage of the Farm Bill by Congress, which will help the Company obtain better banking relationships as well as give more overall awareness to the hempSMART brand and products.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation which participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "hempSMART", that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreational use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop.

About Our hempSMART Products Containing CBD

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not recognized CBD as a safe and effective drug for any indication. Our products containing CBD derived from industrial hemp are not marketed or sold based upon claims that their use is safe and effective treatment for any medical condition as drugs or dietary supplements subject to the FDA's jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-12G, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

