Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-12-11 / 13:52 *CORESTATE subsidiary Hannover Leasing acquires office property in Düsseldorf for new mutual AIF* *Pullach, December 11, 2018* - Hannover Leasing, a CORESTATE Capital Group company, has acquired an office building in Düsseldorf-Oberbilk. The new building has already been fully rented to Unfallkasse NRW which is opening its new headquarters at the property and will move in with around 500 employees by the end of next year. A rental agreement with a 15-year term and no special right of termination has already been signed. The price amounts to just under EUR 55.5 million. The seller is the Essen-based project developer KÖLBL KRUSE. Hannover Leasing is planning to transform the property into a mutual AIF specially designed for foundations, which will focus management to the needs of foundations. The minimum subscription amount for the new fund is EUR 100,000. Designed by renowned Düsseldorf architects RKW Architektur +, the building has a total rental area of approx. 12,100 m² and is located on Moskauer Strasse at the International Trade Center in Oberbilk, an inner-city urban borough in southeast Düsseldorf. It has very good public transport connections and is within walking distance of the central train station. "The Düsseldorf office market is known for high demand and scarce supply - the vacancy rate is currently around 7 percent, east of the center even down to about 4.4 percent," explains Markus Müller, Managing Director of Hannover Leasing. "The building will be barrier-free, state-of-the-art and seeks to be awarded the Gold Certificate by the DGNB." *PR Contacts* Andre Zahlten T: +49 69 3535630-108 / M: +49 174 4022348 andre.zahlten@corestate-capital.com KÖLBL KRUSE GmbH Bea Steindor M.A. T: +49 201 3 20 33-20 / M: +49 01 77 5 48 20 97 steindor@k-k-p.de *About Hannover Leasing* For more than 35 years, Hannover Leasing has been one of the leading providers of real assets in Germany. So far, around 70,000 private and institutional investors have committed to the firm's funds, investing a total of 10.3 billion euros in equity in the process. Hannover Leasing's total assets under management add up to approximately 9.8 billion euros. With its subsidiary HANNOVER LEASING Investment GmbH as investment management unit (KVG), Hannover Leasing has the ability to launch and manage open-end and closed-end Special AIFs for institutional investors as well as closed-end AIFs for private investors. A focus lies on the asset class real estate (national and international). Headquartered in Pullach near Munich, Hannover Leasing is part of the CORESTATE Capital Group (CORESTATE). *About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.* CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) is an investment manager and co-investor with approximately EUR 25bn in assets under management. As a fully integrated real estate platform, CORESTATE offers its clients combined expertise in the areas of investment and fund management as well as real estate management services. The company operates as a respected business partner of institutional clients and wealthy private investors internationally. CORESTATE is headquartered in Luxembourg and has 42 offices including in Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Singapore and Zurich. The company employs over 730 people and is a member of the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (SDAX).Further information is available at www.corestate-capital.com. *About KÖLBL KRUSE* Over the last twenty years, KÖLBL KRUSE has developed into one of the most successful project developers in Germany. The company executes major projects throughout Germany with creativity and the highest aesthetic standards. It consistently sets urban development accents precisely tailored to location and target audience. Its experience spanning 500,000 m² of total floor area in completed construction projects - equivalent to over 70 soccer fields - helps guide every vision to reality. This publication represents only non-binding information that does not purport to be complete. Investors are advised to base any investment decision on a thorough review of the entire sales prospectus. The prospectus includes detailed information on the economic, fiscal and legal parameters underlying a given investment, and specifically on its risks. The full-length sales prospectus complete with addenda, where applicable, is available from the issuer and from the provider, each seated at Wolfratshauser Strasse 49, D-82049 Pullach, and can be requested free of charge. End of Media Release Issuer: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. 2018-12-11 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. 4, Rue Jean Monnet L-2180 Luxembourg Luxemburg Phone: +49 69 3535630-107 Fax: +49 69 3535630-29 E-mail: IR@corestate-capital.com Internet: www.corestate-capital.com ISIN: LU1296758029 WKN: A141J3 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 756643 2018-12-11

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2018 07:52 ET (12:52 GMT)