SINGAPORE, Dec 11, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Homegrown Muay Thai fighter Lena Tan has won the Gold medal at the recent International Federation of Muaythai Amateur ("IFMA") Asian Muaythai Championships 2018, a historic first-ever championship win by a Singaporean at the international level of the sport.In a resolute and inspiring outcome, Lena Tan defeated India's Vaishali Shiv to win the coveted title for the Senior Female Bantam Weight (54kg) category. Lena has practised the combat sport for 15 years and is a national team member under the National Sports Association, Amateur Muaythai Association Singapore ("AMAS").Demonstrating the fighting never-say-die Muaythai spirit, Lena defeated several contenders before an inspiring fight at the final, 11 December 2018 which ended by way of referee stoppage.Thirty-four countries participated in 109 bouts at the Championships held in Macau from December 4 to 12 which featured 125 athletes representing the various delegations. Athletes from the Singapore Muaythai National Team secured one Bronze medal (Cheryl Gwa) for the Senior Female Light Fly Weight (48kg) category and one Silver Medal (Lee Dejun) for the Senior Male Light Weight (60kg) category, respectively.The awards, including the coveted gold won by Lena, constitute the most prestigious awards obtained in Singapore's amateur Muay Thai history. The sport, which originated in Thailand and is fast gaining popularity in the republic, has recently been provisionally recognised as an Olympic sport.AMAS' recently-appointed President Mr. Clement Ong thanked SportSg's Mr. Toh Boon Yi, Mr. John Batista, Mr. Todd Vladich and Mr. Randee Ng as well as the patronage of Novena Global Healthcare Group, SL Foods, Teelek Petroleum and Mr. Suresh Damodara for their consistent support. "This is a historic moment for Singapore Muay Thai. The success of Lena and her teammates augur a new chapter for the sport in Singapore. We owe so much to our sponsors and supporters as AMAS seeks to fulfil its vision for local athletes to compete at the highest level of the sport and promote the fundamental values and ethics of Muay Thai," said Mr Ong.The International Federation of Muaythai Amateur, or IFMA, is the sole recognised governing body of amateur Muay Thai consisting of 130-member countries worldwide with five continental federations. IFMA is officially recognised and Muay Thai is an official sport in global events such as the Arafura Games, TAFISA Games, SEA Games, Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, Asian Beach Games, Demonstration Sport in the Asian Games, World Games and World Combat Games.About Amateur Muaythai Association Singapore (AMAS)Amateur MuayThai Association Singapore (AMAS) is the main governing body for the sport, covering the management of MuayThai activities, coaching, talent-scouting, coordinating competitions worldwide and promotion of the sport in Singapore. AMAS regulates and controls the conduct of athletes, instructors, clubs, gyms and schools in the Republic of Singapore. AMAS is recognised by Sports Singapore (SS) and Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC). It is also sanctioned by the International Federation of MuayThai Amateur (IFMA) and World MuayThai Council (WMC).More information about AMAS (www.amasmuaythai.org) and IFMA (www.ifmamuaythai.org) can be found on their respective websites.