Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 11/12/2018 / 21:00 UTC+8 *Dr. Lijun Zhang is Honored as the "Learning Star of the Capital City Citizen"* Total 160 people, including Dr. Lijun Zhang, the Chairman of V1 Group Limited and the Vice Chairman of China Netcasting Services Association, were recognized as the ninth batch of "Learning Star of the Capital City Citizen" in Beijing, China. Learning Star is a commendation of learning ability and it advocates the learning spirit. Dr. Lijun Zhang is the advocator of learning spirit, and the theoretical promoter of "disruptive innovation". Dr. Zhang believes that some enterprises' innovations start "from 0 to 1", which is the innovation of ideas, technologies and models. In some developing countries however, innovations are just the replications from "1 to N". Therefore, on the way of innovations, some of them have become the "birthplace" of new ideas and new models, while others have become innovative "replication factories". -End- About V1 Group Limited V1 Group was established in 2005, listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2006, became the first Chinese video media enterprise listed in Hong Kong. V1 Group Limited was named the "China's Top 100 Internet Companies" three years in a row from year 2014 to 2016. After eleven years of rapid development, V1 Group's main businesses have fully covered the Internet and mobile terminals. In 2018, V1 Group successfully transformed from the new media industry group into a new economy in the internet industry, forming a strategic layout with media as the lead, financial investment as the driving force, and "digital + new culture and sports" as its core businesses. V1 Group IR website: http://ir.v1.cn [1] For further information, please contact: Doris Chan Tel:(852) 2869 8966 E-mail:dorischan@vodone.com.hk Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=RDJGCMTRPR [2] Document title: Dr. Lijun Zhang is Honored as the 'Learning Star of the Capital City Citizen' 11/12/2018 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=82544ff892c55ab1f8c6d2b77c6d7d1f&application_id=756505&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=834b3551beab3952d38be68173c5cb7d&application_id=756505&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

December 11, 2018 08:00 ET (13:00 GMT)