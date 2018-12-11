During COP24, U.K. Energy Minister Claire Perry announced that her government will increase its efforts to help bring clean energy to Sub-Saharan Africa. A total of $126 million will be channeled via the REPP platform, which has already realized 18 projects with a considerable number of beneficiaries.The U.K. government has announced at COP24 in Katowice, Poland, that an extra GBP 100 million (US$126 million) has been made available for the development of small-scale renewable energy (RE) generators in Sub-Saharan Africa. According to the statement, the funds will be directed to the Renewable ...

