Nasdaq Copenhagen has removed the observation status of the company below: ISIN Name DK0015216675 Victoria Properties Victoria Properties A/S' observation status is removed, as Gefion Group has announced the final result of the offer made by Gefion Group to the shareholders of Victoria Properties A/S. According to rule 2.8 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment. For further information, please see the announcement published by the company on 11 December 2018. ________________________________________________________________________________ ________ For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. 0045 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=702801