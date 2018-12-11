HealthProm Welcomes Dmitry Leus of Imperium Investments as Charity Ambassador

LONDON, December 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

HealthProm, the UK based charity working to support vulnerable children and their families in Eastern Europe, Central Asia and Afghanistan, today announced that Dmitry Leus of Imperium Investments will become an Ambassador for the charity.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/796741/Healthprom_imperium.jpg )



Speaking at HealthProm's Charity Evening in London, Simon Ray, Chairman of HealthProm, said: "We are delighted to welcome Dmitry into his role as an Ambassador for HealthProm. He and Imperium Investments have been supporting HealthProm since October 2017. We are also appreciative of their contribution to HealthProm's core funding for the 2018-19 period. As HealthProm works to give vulnerable children a better start in life, such partnerships and support are crucial.

Dmitry Leus said: "I have great admiration for how HealthProm works together with local partners to promote health and social care for vulnerable children and their families. Their philosophy is building local capacity for sustainability, evidence-based practice and working through partnership. This is the best way to tackle maternal and child health, child institutionalisation and the social exclusion of children with disabilities. My team and I are proud to support HealthProm."

https://www.healthprom.org/