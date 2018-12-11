Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Announces Major Munzee Events For 2019

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2018 / Freeze Tag (OTC PINK: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, today announced plans for major Munzee events in 2019, including MHQ Bash 6, Munzee Madness 8 and more.

'Events have become a huge part of the Munzee gameplay experience, so we're excited to announce a few gatherings Freeze Tag will officially be hosting in 2019,' said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag, 'These events will include a variety of features to make them bigger than ever before and we want to celebrate with as many of our fellow players as possible.'

Munzee Madness 8- March 2019

Freeze Tag will be hosting a dinner on March 9, 2019 in conjunction with Munzee Madness 8, an annual weekend of player hosted events in California each Spring. Although this gathering is seperate from the planned events of Munzee Madness, we hope that Munzee Madness players will join Freeze Tag team members for an evening of food, festivities and fun. The event is free to the public and you can RSVP by visiting the event page on the Munzee Calendar.

MM8 Rally Day Dinner Event Link:

https://calendar.munzee.com/MM8rally/

GeoWoodstock XVII- May 2019

As a continuation of Munzee's Coexist Campaign, Freeze Tag will be hosting an event near GeoWoodstock XVII in Fort Worth, TX the weekend of May 25, 2019. GeoWoodstock is primarily a geocaching event, but the mega event has proven to be an ideal opportunity to cross-promote all location-based gaming. No details regarding time and location have been defined yet, but expect more news closer to the event itself.

Munzee's 8th Birthday Bash- July 2019

Freeze Tag will celebrate its flagship game's eighth birthday near Orange County, California in July 2019. No specific dates or locations have been set for this event, but players can expect the opportunity to earn multiple badges, meet members of the Freeze Tag team and more. Stay tuned for more information regarding worldwide Birthday event themes next year.

MHQ Bash 6- September 2019

After the success of MH-BOO Bash in October, Freeze Tag is excited to announce the dates of the sixth annual MHQ Bash. Like previous years the Munzee Headquarters Bash will once again take place in North Texas. To accommodate the event season, dates for MHQ Bash 6 have been set for the end of September. MHQ Bash 6 will kickoff on Friday September 27, 2019 with various events throughout the weekend until September 29. No specific locations have been chosen yet, but Freeze Tag plans on exploring new areas in the cities surrounding McKinney, TX in the coming months. MHQ Bash 6 attendee packages will go sale some time next year so stay tuned for more information. Players interested in joining can RSVP by visiting the event page on the Munzee Calendar.

MHQ Bash 6 Kickoff Event Link:

http://calendar.munzee.com/MHQBash6/

For more information follow the Munzee Blog at https://www.munzeeblog.com/.

