Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2018) - Ridgestone Mining Inc. (TSXV:RMI) (OTCQB: RIGMF) ("Ridgestone Mining") is pleased to announce that that it has commenced being quoted for trading on the OTCQB Marketplace under the symbol "RIGMF".

Ridgestone Mining CEO Ted Liu commented: "We are pleased to now be quoted on the OTCQB Marketplace. The Company will now be trading on two international platforms: TSX Venture (Canada), and OTCQB (USA). We believe this additional listing/quotation platform will create greater visibility with US retail and institutional investors and will allow for a more diversified potential shareholder base and enhanced liquidity."

Trading on the OTCQB does not involve the issuance of new common shares of the Corporation or any other securities. The common shares of the Corporation that are currently issued and outstanding, and trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, may now also be traded through the OTCQB.

About the Company

Ridgestone is a TSX Venture Exchange -listed junior mineral exploration company with offices in Taipei and Vancouver, B.C. The Company's focus is on precious metals and copper in Sonora, Mexico, and specifically the Rebeico Gold-Copper project.

