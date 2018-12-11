Abbott to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ABBOTT PARK, Illinois, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) will present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Brian Yoor, executive vice president of finance and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the conference at 11 a.m. Central time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through Abbott's Investor Relations website at www.abbottinvestor.com. An archived edition of the presentation will be available the next day.

Abbott is a global healthcare company devoted to improving life through the development of products and technologies that span the breadth of healthcare. With a portfolio of leading, science-based offerings in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic pharmaceuticals, Abbott serves people in more than 150 countries and employs approximately 99,000 people.

