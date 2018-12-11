TechMet Appoints Admiral Mike Mullen Chairman of Advisory Board

LONDON and WASHINGTON, December 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

TechMet Limited, a private industrial company that is building controlling or significant minority positions in world-class projects across the technology metal supply chain, today announces the appointment of Admiral Michael Mullen as Chairman of its Advisory Board.

Admiral Mullen was the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States (2007-2011) and principal military advisor to both President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama. He presently serves on the Board of Directors of General Motors, Sprint, and the Bloomberg Philanthropies Foundation, and as an adjunct Professor at Princeton University. Admiral Mullen brings over 40 years of leadership experience with the US military, providing expertise on the key strategic threats to US national security. He has advised both governments and businesses on a broad range of strategic issues, including how business trends and the economic health of the US direct impact on national security.

TechMet has been operational for over a year and has invested in projects throughout the technology metals supply chain, focussed on lithium, cobalt, nickel, vanadium, rare earths, tin and tungsten. As the sector grows in the coming decade, TechMet's investment in tin and tungsten mines in Rwanda, Nickel and Cobalt mines in Brazil, rare earth mineral processing in Burundi and battery recycling in Canada all serve to secure the supply of the key strategic metals powering the technology revolution.

Brian Menell, Chairman and CEO of TechMet said, "We are extremely pleased that Admiral Mullen has joined our Advisory Board. Western powers have woken up to the fact that access to the critical technology metals has become a significant national security issue. As demand for electric vehicles, renewable energy and battery technologies increase, so too will the need to produce and have access to the supply of the necessary raw materials to drive this innovation. TechMet intends to invest throughout the lifecycle of technology metals and Admiral Mullen's leadership, expertise and unrivalled relationship network will play a significant role in our success."

Admiral Mike Mullen said, "For the past decade China has undertaken significant investment in technology metals resulting in a stranglehold on the supply to US and European technology companies. TechMet's ambition, vision and incredible operational expertise makes the company extremely well placed to help to meet this essential national security challenge."

The TechMet Advisory Board also includes former Rio Tinto Executive Director Jonathan Leslie, sustainability expert Diana Carney, Largo Resources CEO Mark Smith, and Head of Material Chemistry at Cambridge University Professor Vasant Kumar.

About Techmet

TechMet is a strategic metals company that acquires and manages significant or controlling interests in companies and projects that produce, process and recycle "technology metals", including lithium, cobalt, nickel, vanadium, rare earths, tin and tungsten. TechMet has been operational for over a year and has assets, deployed in mining, processing and recycling projects around the world, including Canada, Brazil, Rwanda and Burundi.