Investing News Network: INN Launches Battery Metals Channel

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2018) announces the launch of its battery metals channel. Responding to the growth and evolution of the battery metals market, this channel will host news, educational content and expert opinions on the lithium , cobalt , graphite , vanadium and manganese market segments.



"INN has been a trusted source of information on the lithium, cobalt, graphite, vanadium and manganese markets for nearly a decade, and is excited to bring these sectors together under the battery metals umbrella," said Nick Smith, CEO and publisher at INN.

"Through connections with experts, our leading team of experienced writers creates original, insightful content on battery metals. INN educates investors in the industry by providing information they may never have access to on their own," Smith added.

The battery metals channel will provide investors with access to:

timely and educational articles regarding the battery metals market

quarterly reviews of battery metals industry segments

market forecasts from executives of leading battery metals companies

in-depth interviews with industry experts

"Interest in battery metals has risen significantly in the last few years, and INN recognizes the difficulty of finding trusted voices in the space," said Priscila Barrera, managing editor, resources, at INN. "As the battery metals sector continues to develop, INN is committed to providing investors with accurate, contextual commentary."

INN simplifies the process of conducting research and allows investors direct access to the latest news and thought leaders in the industry.

To get an enriched overview of the battery metals space, please visit INN's battery metals channel or download INN's battery metals free report .

