Claroty Announces Major Enhancements to Market-Leading Industrial Cybersecurity Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2018, the leader in operational technologyand technology integrations with several leading industrial automation, network infrastructure and cybersecurity providers. Already the industry's most complete industrial control systems (ICS) cybersecurity platform, this release incorporates new functionality to provide even more "extreme" visibility into ICS networks and help industrial enterprises decrease the risk of a cyberattack.



The latest release of Claroty Continuous Threat Detection provides a large number of significant enhancements including:



Virtual Zones and OT Network Segmentation - an innovative approach to creating both virtual and policy-based segmentation for your OT network without the typical time, expense and disruption. Read here (http://blog.claroty.com/virtual_segmentation) for more detail.



"From the beginning, Claroty's focus has been to provide our customers with the deepest possible visibility into all the assets in their OT environment, including granular configuration information for each asset, how the assets are communicating on the network and specific details about process automation conversations," said Dr. Benny Porat, CTO and co-founder of Claroty. "Our new multispectral data acquisition raises the bar on the insights we can deliver and provides the foundation for our industry-leading threat detection and unique network segmentation capabilities."



The enhancements to Continuous Threat Detection are part of the Claroty Platformand built on Claroty's advanced CoreX engine. This fully integrated platform is unparalleled in its depth, coverage and scalability. It provides:

Real-time Threat Detection including advanced anomaly and signature-based detection for complete coverage of known and unknown threats and analysis tools for ICS threat hunting.



These enhancements to the Claroty Platform fill critical gaps in the industrial cybersecurity market, where industrial enterprises and critical infrastructure providers have been increasingly impacted by cyberattacks targeting OT networks and broad-based attacks which "spillover" from IT networks into the operational environment. The release of this latest version of the platform is generally available to all existing clients as of the time of this announcement.



About Claroty

Headquartered in New York and launched as the second startup from the famed Team8 foundry, Claroty combines elite management and research teams with deep technical expertise from both IT and OT disciplines. The company is backed by an unrivaled syndicate of investors and partners, including some of the most important industrial control automation companies and asset owners on earth. With an unmatched understanding of ICS, SCADA and other essential OT/IIoT systems, Claroty built a fully integrated cybersecurity platform. Our award-winning suite of products provides extreme visibility into industrial networks - enabling unparalleled cyberthreat protection, detection and response. For more information, visit www.claroty.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.



