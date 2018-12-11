Best in Business and Corporate Vision Accolades Provide Independent Recognition of Wolters Kluwer's Regulatory Compliance Leadership

Wolters Kluwer's Compliance Program Management (CPM) business has recently earned two prestigious industry awards. Wolters Kluwer CPM has been named International Operational Risk Platform of the Year 2018 by Corporate Vision magazine, a global award recognizing excellence and innovation in the field. Additionally, the business has earned a 2018Best in Biz Award under the "Enterprise Product of the Year-Financial Services" category. This was in recognition of its enrichment of structured, regulatory content that can be incorporated into a Wolters Kluwer or any third-party workflow solution. Both accolades recognize the work Wolters Kluwer CPM does to help banks, insurers and securities firms more effectively manage their risk and regulatory compliance obligations.

Winners of the U.K.-based Corporate Vision magazine's annual industry awards are decided by a combination of votes gathered from its network of respected industry partners and in-house research, based on submission content and market knowledge. The Best in Biz Awards, now in its eight year, is the only business awards program judged by independent panels of prominent writers and editors from top-tier publications and industry analysts.

"Given that these awards are solely merit-based, and judged by independent members of the press and industry experts, it makes these recognitions all the more meaningful," noted Chuck Ross, Vice President, Wolters Kluwer CPM. "We are pleased that two of our core offerings for financial institutions-providing a platform for managing operational risks, and our further buildout of global, structured regulatory content-have deservedly earned these prominent awards."

Wolters Kluwer's OneSumX for Operational Risk simplifies the process of collecting, storing, analyzing, tracking and reporting on information relevant to operational losses. The firm's capabilities in this arena were recognized as a category leader by Chartis Research in its 2017 Enterprise GRC Market Update. Earlier this year, Wolters Kluwer announced that RSA Archer selected Wolters Kluwer's enriched regulatory data feed offering to provide RSA customers access to dynamic regulatory updates and content, a resource that can be instrumental in helping manage one's regulatory compliance obligations.

Wolters Kluwer CPM is an integral part of Wolters Kluwer's Compliance Solutions business, which is part of the company's Governance, Risk Compliance division. Wolters Kluwer CPM offers a suite of solutions that enable chief compliance officers at banks, securities, and insurance companies to stay on top of compliance with myriad financial and non-financial regulations. Its NILS INsource web-based regulatory content solution, for example, is used by 80 percent of the 35 largest U.S. insurance companies. The business unit's compliance program management and operational risk management solutions are used by many of the world's largest banks.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

