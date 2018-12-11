Casoro Capital: Upside Avenue's Non-Traded Multifamily Income REIT Wins Prestigious 2018 Real Estate Technology Award

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2018 / Upside Avenue, a leading FinTech enabled, multi-housing, income focused, Non-traded Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), today announced that it has been named as a '2018 Real Estate Tech Award Winner' (RETAS) by CRETech, the leading event, content and connectivity organization for the commercial real estate industry.

The RETAS are one of the most respected awards in the industry, and for the past five years, CREtech has used the RETAS to recognize the most innovative and cutting-edge companies who have played an integral role in advancing technology in the real estate industry throughout the year.

CRETech is honoring Upside Avenue with its prestigious award because of the platforms' unique ability to deliver ground breaking and highly advanced technology solutions to investors and financial advisors. Their award winning, backend technology, along with their regulatory filing as a public, non-traded Real Estate Investment Trust, enables all global investors and advisors to access a diversified portfolio of income producing multifamily real estate through a secure platform which streamlines reporting and the investment management process.

'We are honored to be recognized by CRETech for this highly notable award,' says Monte Lee-Wen, Principal of Upside Avenue. 'As an established investment firm who has invested in over $1 billion in real estate during the past 17 years, we constantly strive to not only deliver industry leading returns, but to also bring best-in-class technology to the investors and advisors we serve.'

As part of an 160-person, time-tested investment firm, who has executed over $1 billion in transactions in both up-and-down markets, Upside Avenue provides experience, infrastructure and access to highly-vetted, income producing, multifamily, senior living and student housing investments throughout the U.S. The low-fee, non-traded REIT provides enhanced reporting, liquidity that is not common in private real estate and diversification into highly sought-after B and C class multifamily real estate. It is open to all investors throughout the globe regardless of accreditation.

'Given the current volatility in the markets, many advisors and investors we work with are searching for diversification out of the stock market', says Yuen Yung, CEO of Upside Avenue. 'We developed Upside Avenue and invested heavily in its' technology so we could provide access to income producing multi-housing with investment minimums and liquidity options that are unheard of within the multifamily real estate markets.'

The company received its Real Estate Tech award in front of nearly 1,000 professionals at the 2018 CREtech Venture Conference in New York on December 6. This event brought together an impressive list of key stakeholders, investors, VCs and analysts throughout the commercial real estate industry.

To learn more about CRETech visit https://www.cretech.com/. And, to learn more about Upside Avenue visit http://www.upsideavenue.com.

Upside Avenue marries the infrastructure and oversight of a time-tested, vertically integrated real estate investment firm with the access and opportunity of an exclusive private equity firm. Having facilitated over one billion in transactions over their 17 years in operations, the team behind Upside Avenue understands real estate. The combination of cutting-edge financial technology, experience and access enables investors to invest alongside institutions, family offices and ultra-high net worth investors, in a diversified fund of recession-resistant, multifamily, student housing and senior living properties throughout the U.S.

