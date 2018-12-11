Pöyry Oyj: Notice of change in ownership in compliance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act

Pöyry PLC: Notice of change in ownership in compliance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act

Pöyry PLC Stock Exchange Release 11 December 2018 at 4:30 p.m. (EET)

Notice of change in ownership in compliance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act

Pöyry PLC ("Pöyry") has received on 11 December 2018 a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the holdings of ÅF AB (publ) in Pöyry's shares has exceeded the threshold of 5 percent as a results of share purchases concluded on 10 December 2018. After the share purchases, ÅF AB (publ) owns 3,407,086 Pöyry shares.

Pöyry has a total of 61,952,801 shares. Each share entitles its holder to one (1) vote.

ÅF AB (publ) (the "Offeror") and Pöyry have on 10 December 2018 entered into a combination agreement pursuant to which the Offeror will make a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer to purchase all issued and outstanding shares in Pöyry (the "Tender Offer"). The Tender Offer was announced on 10 December 2018. Pursuant to such announcement, the Offeror reserved the right to buy shares in Pöyry before, during and/or after the offer period in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd or otherwise. Pursuant to such share purchases, the Offeror's direct holding in Pöyry has increased to 5.50 percent.

Total positions of person subject to the notification obligation:

% of shares and voting rights (A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B) Total of both in % (A+B) Total of both in % Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.50 0.00 5.50 61,952,801 Position of previous notification N/A N/A N/A

Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of



shares



ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 ja 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 ja 9:7) FI0009006696 3,407,086 5.50 Subtotal 3,407,086 5.50

PÖYRY PLC

Additional information:

Juuso Pajunen, CFO

Tel. +358 10 33 26632

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure and water & environment. Together, we deliver smart solutions and work with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2017 were EUR 522 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki. Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 115 offices.

In 2018 Pöyry is proud to be celebrating its 60th Anniversary, together with employees, clients and partners.

