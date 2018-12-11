Technavio's global autonomous mobile robots market research report projects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 24% during the forecast period.

The improvement in hardware of UGVs will be one of the major trends in the global autonomous mobile robots marketduring 2018-2022. In the case of traffic management, the fleet management software with dashboards can help in visualization of paths for traffic management and path planning. Additionally, the vendors are expected to introduce offerings that can enhance update of maps and plans by incorporating real-time modifications in the plant layout for increased efficiency in movement.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global autonomous mobile robots market is the good ROI offered by autonomous mobile robots:

Global autonomous mobile robots market: Good ROI offered by autonomous mobile robots

The forecast period is expected to witness an increase in demand for autonomous mobile robots because they offer a good ROI compared to systems such as forklifts that have been traditionally used in manufacturing and non-manufacturing environments. One of the major factors that drive the preference of autonomous mobile robots over forklifts and human labor is the drop in the cost of equipment, components such as sensors, and the cost of integration along with the time required for integration.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "The adoption of advanced technologies such as machine learning logic, human-machine collaboration, and environmental analysis technologies and the adoption of automation and robotics due to the rise in labor costs and stringent regulations regarding difficult working conditions to prevent musculoskeletal disorders are driving the growth of autonomous mobile robots."

Global autonomous mobile robots market: Segmentation analysis

This global autonomous mobile robots market analysis report provides market segmentation by product (UAV, UGV, and UMV), by end-user (aerospace and defense, oil and gas, logistics, transportation, and manufacturing, agriculture and mining, and others), and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major products, the UAV segment held the largest autonomous mobile robots market share in 2017, contributing to around 44% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 47% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

