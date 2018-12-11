Thomas Remmert Joins UserReplay as CTO to Lead Technical Innovation

LONDON, December 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

UserReplay, the Customer Experience Insights company, is pleased to announce that Thomas Remmert has been appointed as CTO.

Thomas has been working with UserReplay on a consulting basis for a number of months and as CTO he will lead the innovations he has spearheaded in his consulting role.

Thomas joins UserReplay with a wealth of experience gained from previous senior engagements. These include CTO at the fintech start up Property Partner, big data & architecture roles at large corporates such as Vodafone and completing over 50+ due diligences for a number of Venture Capital Firms.

Ruth Peters, CEO of UserReplay comments: "I am delighted that Thomas Remmert joins us as CTO and on the Board. Thomas's razor sharp knowledge of big data, machine learning and system architecture is essential, as we continue to push the boundaries on delivering actionable insights with our data."

On his appointment as CTO Thomas states: "The world of digital customer experience holds many challenges. This role enables me to pull on all my wealth of skills to ensure that we solve those challenges elegantly and deliver outstanding performance to our customers."

About UserReplay

UserReplay's Customer Experience platform enables businesses to discover the truth about their customers' digital experience by watching and analysing behaviour across both Web and Mobile Applications.

It combines sophisticated machine learning and eventing analytics to identify even subtle customer struggle and success signals. The real-time, actionable nature of the data allows teams to intervene at the point of struggle to prevent abandonment, increase conversion and deliver an outstanding customer experience across digital channels.