Military Computers Market Worth $10.5 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

According to the new market research report "Military Computers Market by Computer Type (Rugged (Wearable, Portable), Embedded (Flight Control, Utility Control, Fire Control, Positioning, Vetronics, Air Defense Systems), Platform (Aircraft, Naval, Ground), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Military Computers Market is estimated at USD 7.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 10.5 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.85 % from 2018 to 2023. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for rugged computers and rise in technological warfare, globally.

Rugged segment to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to embedded computers segment of the military computer market during the forecast period.

The rugged segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the significant demand for rugged computers and wearables from militaries services across the globe. The militaries are focusing on deploying more portable and technologically-advanced computers in warzones. Ruggedness of military devices such as laptops, handhelds, and wearables is necessary to survive and function properly in extreme conditions such as extreme heat and cold. Also, governments across the globe are showing interest in military wearables as they provide data regarding a soldier's health and location and are easy to carry devices for soldiers.

Wearable segment under rugged type of military computers to grow at a higher CAGR in the military computer market during the forecast period.

Militaries around the world are showing interest in wearable computers for delivering fast and accurate information to soldiers on ground. The portability and accuracy of these computers in terms of information transfer are expected to drive this segment in the near future. Wearable technologies will enable soldiers to either track or be tracked in real-time and great precision - which will ensure their safety as well as diminish the chances of failure in high-risk operations. Also, the easiness with which these devices can be carried by soldiers in warzones makes these devices preferable.

North American region shows the highest potential for military computers across the globe.

The military computers market is led by North America, as of 2018, owing to the high military budget of the US government and high level of sophistication and advancements in the technology of US military defense systems. s the US Army uses advanced systems, the scope of adoption of embedded computers is high. The undergoing R&D for the military weapons and equipment for the US Army would also drive the adoption of military computers.

Major players in the military computers market include Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), Zebra Technologies Corp. (US), Cobham plc (UK), Saab (Sweden), Rockwell Collins, Inc (US), Thales Group (France), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Getac Technology Corporation (Taiwan), and Panasonic Corporation (Japan), among others.

