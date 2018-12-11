Australia-based perovskite solar cell specialist Greatcell Solar has failed to secure refinancing for its activities and has been forced to appoint administrators. The company lays the blame at the federal government's door, pointing to the R&D rebate changes and policy settings that are unsupportive of renewable energy investment as the reasons behind its downfall.From pv magazine Australia Greatcell Solar has been placed into voluntary administration after failing to recapitalize. The former Dyesol had pivoted from dye-sensitised PV developer had pivoted to perovskites in recent years, but ...

