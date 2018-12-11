Another German car manufacturer has announced ambitious electric vehicle plans. Daimler AG says it has invested €20 billion in the purchase of battery cells to further advance its electric fleet.In a statement released today, the car and battery manufacturer says it has invested €20 billion in the purchase of battery cells, as part of its CASE - connected, autonomous, shared & services and electric - corporate strategy. Without disclosing specifics, Daimler says it buys the cells on the world market to ensure "the best possible technology", while it focuses on its "core competence" of battery ...

