The growing inclination toward efficient aquatic weed controls will be one of the major trends in the global aquatic herbicides marketduring 2019-2023. Aquatic herbicides play a major role in aquatic weed control management. The end-users should ensure precise application of aquatic herbicides to avoid negative impact on aquatic species. The aquaculture farmers must gain sufficient knowledge for precise application of aquatic herbicides. Hence, many agencies provide training to the prospective end-users regarding the application of aquatic herbicides.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global aquatic herbicides market is the growing demand for improving water quality:

Global aquatic herbicides market: Growing demand for improving water quality

The demand for water for agriculture, aquaculture, and recreational activities has been increasing. Ponds and lakes consist of a variety of native aquatic plants, which are an important component of the aquatic environment. Aquatic plants can be submerged, floating, or emerged and they act as a food source for aquatic fish. Hence, proper water quality must be maintained.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research onagrochemicals and fertilizers, "The growth of aquatic weeds can diminish fish production and increase the decomposition of plants, which could negatively affect the quality of water and the availability of food to the fish. Aquatic herbicides are one of the suitable solutions, which ensure efficient weed management to enhance water quality, thereby facilitating plant growth as well as fish growth. Aquatic herbicides help in reducing the abundance of weeds by killing them or by controlling the growth."

Global aquatic herbicides market: Segmentation analysis

This global aquatic herbicides market analysis report provides market segmentation by product (selective aquatic herbicides and non-selective aquatic herbicides) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the selective aquatic herbicides segment held the largest aquatic herbicides market share in 2018, contributing to nearly 69% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for approximately 45% share. It was followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

