The global automotive control arms market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2018-2022.

A key driver for the global automotive control arms market is the low cost of automotive control arms. The low cost of ownership of these control arms makes them budget-friendly components, which drives their penetration rate in suspension systems that are used in the majority of vehicles. The automotive control arms form a crucial part of a vehicle's suspension system and steering system and help in improving the comfort level for passengers.

This global automotive control arms marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the use of 3D modeling in the design and development of control arms as one of the key trends in the global automotive control arms market:

Global automotive control arms market: Use of 3D modeling in design and development of control arms

The control arms are one of the most important parts in the vehicle suspension system and set up as they manage the lateral and longitudinal movements of the wheel. Thus, for optimum management of vibrations of the wheel owing to road irregularities, proper design, and development of control arms have become crucial. The vendors of automotive control arms are making use of advanced 3D simulation techniques and designing software to develop control arms.

"The designers and engineers of control arms have been incorporating static structural analysis techniques to determine stress, safety factor, and deformation quotient of control arms. After studying and analyzing such parameters in detail, designers then use different optimization approaches to enhance the structural rigidity of control arms," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive components.

Global automotive control arms market: Segmentation analysis

This automotive control arms market analysis report segments the market by application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The passenger vehicles segment held the largest automotive control arms market share in 2017, accounting for over 77% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region led the market in 2017 with approximately 54% of the market share, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

