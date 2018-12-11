Truvalue Labs Expands ESG Integration Team and Launches Research Offering

ESG integration consulting plus research updates powered by AI now delivered alongside Truvalue Labs' platform, data and cloud offerings

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2018 / Truvalue Labs , the pioneer in AI-driven environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data, today announced the expansion of its client integration team, as well as the launch of two curated research reports to keep investment professionals abreast of key ESG issues. The research offerings reveal emerging opportunities and risks that affect company value.

"We are always looking for new and innovative ways to make it easier for our growing client base to build ESG strategies and integrate our solution set in rapid fashion," said Phil Kim, Chief Product Officer and co-founder of Truvalue Labs. "We want to ensure that asset managers get maximum value from day one, no matter what their approach is to ESG and intangible risk. That's why we've invested heavily in our client integration team, members of which are located close to clients in San Francisco, New York, London, and Berlin."

"Truvalue Labs' daily updates help me cut through the volume of daily noise and see signal around significant developments at specific companies," said Jon Lukomnik, Managing Partner, Sinclair Capital L.L.C.

The ESG integration consulting team at Truvalue Labs is also responsible for two new research offerings: ESG Daily reports provide a roundup of key events as they unfold; Research Briefs explore an important ESG or intangible value theme for a company, spelling out its importance to company valuation, and examining factors that are key to future performance. The research reports combined with the integration consulting will assist investors as they incorporate material and intangible factors into their investment process.

"We're excited to introduce these reports to the investor community. The Research Briefs highlight instances where Truvalue Labs' timely Pulse Score indicates material company risks and opportunities," said Dr. Stephen Malinak, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Truvalue Labs. "Identifying these events early on will help investors find greater opportunities, mitigate risk, and prevent capital losses."

