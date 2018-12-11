The global styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of around 5% during the period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181211005590/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key driver for the global styrene-butadiene-styrene block copolymer market is the growing consumption of SBS block copolymers in adhesive and sealant applications. SBS block copolymer-based adhesive and sealants reduce the overall cost of the entire manufacturing process. They demonstrate superior product performance, are reliable and increase the lifespan of the product. Hence, they are used in automotive and transportation, furniture and woodwork, building and construction, electrical and electronics, footwear, and packaging industries.

This global styrene-butadiene-styrene block copolymer marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2019-2023. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing investment in R&D as one of the key trends in the global styrene-butadiene-styrene block copolymer market:

Global styrene-butadiene-styrene block copolymer market: Growing investment in R&D

The growing competition in the global SBS block copolymer market in recent years has compelled manufacturers to add value to their product offerings through increased investments in R&D. This has helped in increasing the vendors' focus on R&D and technological developments to offer new and innovative polymer products that are more functional, cost-effective, and sustainable.

"The price sensitivity of end-users has led to manufacturers expanding their product portfolio and developing cheaper bio-based SBS block copolymers. For instance, the manufacturers have developed soybean-based SBS polymers that are capable of replacing synthetic SBS polymers in several applications such as bitumen modification applications and coating applications, without major changes in their specifications," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global styrene-butadiene-styrene block copolymer market: Segmentation analysis

This styrene-butadiene-styrene block copolymer market analysis report segments the market by application (polymer and asphalt modification, adhesive, sealant, and coating, and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The polymer and asphalt modification segment held the largest styrene-butadiene-styrene block copolymer market share in 2018, accounting for more than 44% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region led the market in 2018 with nearly 49% of the market share, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181211005590/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com