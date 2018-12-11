ABI Research Announces November Research Findings, Analyst Briefing Opportunities, and an Upcoming Webinar

OYSTER BAY, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ABI Research, a market-foresight advisory firm providing strategic guidance on the most compelling transformative technologies, just announced recent research findings, plus upcoming webinars and analyst speaking engagements for the months of November and December.

Latest Research:

Microsoft Takes Overall Top Spot in ABI Research's Blockchain-as-a-Service Competitive Assessment

Ranked as the leading Blockchain-as-a-Service platform, Microsoft received the top spot followed closely by IBM, announced ABI Research. "The advent of cloud offerings in the space shows that blockchain technology is ripe for productization. Microsoft and IBM are capitalizing on the numerous proof of concepts and pilots that have been tested on their platforms in the last two years, the first of which are already being commercialized," said Michela Menting, Research Director at ABI Research. Read more.

Wi-Fi to Retain Connectivity Crown in 5G Era as Wi-Fi 6 Chipset Shipments Break 1 Billion Unit Barrier by 2022

802.11ax or Wi-Fi 6 chipsets are forecasted to break the 1 billion annual shipments barrier by 2022 just three years after the first commercial deployments expected for 2019, according to ABI Research. "Wi-Fi 6 pre-standard chipsets are readily available from a number of vendors, including Broadcom, Qualcomm, Marvell, Quantenna, Intel, and Celeno," said Andrew Zignani, Senior Analyst, ABI Research. Read more.

5G Use Cases in sUAS: This application analysis report is part of ABI Research's Robotics, Automation & Intelligent Systems research service and assesses the impacts of 5G on the design and deployment of UAV systems. Read more.

Outdoor/Wide Area Location Technologies: This market data report is part of ABI Research's Location Technologies research service and provides forecasts of outdoor Location ICs shipments and revenues, either that be GNSS, cellular, or low-power wide area (LPWAN) based. Read more.

Connected Enterprise Video Surveillance Solutions: This application analysis report is part of ABI Research's M2M, IoT & IoE research services and provides insight into the most significant trends affecting the video surveillance market now and moving forward. Read more.

ADAS and Automation Market Data: This market data report is part of ABI Research's Smart Mobility & Automotive research service and outlines the forecasts for installations of major ADAS features and autonomous consumer and commercial vehicle shipments in world markets, as defined by the SAE. Read more.

AR Market Update: Current State and Future of Augmented and Mixed Reality: This technology analysis report is part of ABI Research's AR & Mixed Reality research service and presents the newest quantitative and qualitative data around these topics to present a well-rounded, end-to-end market update. Read more.

ANALYST ENGAGEMENTS:

Meet with an ABI Research Analyst at CES 2019

The world's largest annual technology conference is asking the question, "Are You CES Ready?" ABI Research is CES ready and will have nine analysts in attendance on Jan. 8-11, 2019 (Tuesday-Friday) for press interviews and one-to-one business meetings to chat with you about the most compelling transformative technologies in today's fast-paced environment. The analysts attending, and their areas of research, are as follows:

Dan Shey , Vice President, Enabling Platforms

, Vice President, Enabling Platforms Dominique Bonte , Vice President, Verticals/End Markets

, Vice President, Verticals/End Markets Jonathan Collins , Research Director, Smart Home, Smart Cities & Smart Spaces

, Research Director, Smart Home, Smart Cities & Smart Spaces Eric Abbruzzese , Principal Analyst, AR & Mixed Reality

, Principal Analyst, AR & Mixed Reality Michael Inouye , Principal Analyst, Video, VR & OTT

, Principal Analyst, Video, VR & OTT James Hodgson , Senior Analyst, Intelligent Transportation & eFreight

, Senior Analyst, Intelligent Transportation & eFreight Andrew Zignani , Senior Analyst, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & Wireless Connectivity

, Senior Analyst, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & Wireless Connectivity Ryan Harbison , Research Analyst, M2M, IoT & IoE

, Research Analyst, M2M, IoT & IoE Jack Vernon , Industry Analyst, AI & Machine Learning

Click here to schedule a briefing or visit: https://go.abiresearch.com/2019-ces-schedule-a-briefing

Upcoming Webinars:

Tuesday Dec. 18, 2018, 11:00 a.m. MT/1:00 p.m. ET

Hosted by Institute for Supply Management

Blockchain in Transportation

The current global supply chain is complex, opaque, slow, and inefficient. Of concern is that the supply chain is subject to high levels of fraud and regularly incurs significant losses. However, the emerging technology, blockchain, holds great transformative potential and provides the digitization opportunity for supply chain stakeholders to create agile and lean supply chains that can be more resilient, flexible, integrated, adaptive and sustainable.

In this webinar, ABI Research Principal Analyst Susan Beardslee looks at the key benefits of blockchain in transportation, including enhanced transparency, greater scalability and reduced risks.

Click here to register.

