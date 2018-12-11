sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 11.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,17 Euro 		-0,02
-0,12 %
WKN: 908170 ISIN: US4052171000 Ticker-Symbol: HF1 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,148
17,193
16:59
17,14
17,19
16:58
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC
HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC17,17-0,12 %