Technavio's global thrombosis drugs market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period.

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global thrombosis drugs market for the period 2019-2023.

The sedentary lifestyle will be one of the major trends in the global thrombosis drugs marketduring 2019-2023. The two common causes of thrombosis are old age and obesity. Obesity can either be genetic or environmental. A sedentary lifestyle is one of the major common causes of obesity in people. Little to no exercise in people affects the muscles and can lead to DVT. The blood flow in deep veins is affected when a person remains still for prolonged periods of time as the calf muscles do not contract, resulting in the formation of blood clots in deep veins.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global thrombosis drugs market is the introduction of novel oral anticoagulants:

Global thrombosis drugs market: Introduction of novel oral anticoagulants

Anticoagulants help in preventing the formation of harmful clots in blood vessels. Most of the early entrants in the anticoagulants space were administered through the parenteral route. But, this route of administration (RoA) was not popular among patients due to its non-friendly nature and thereby led to poor patient adherence. This led to the vendors in the thrombosis drugs market to develop and introduce novel oral anticoagulants during the last decade.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research onpharmaceuticals, "Treatments using vitamin K antagonists can result in the body permanently losing its ability to clot blood for prolonged periods of time. Hence, an increasing number of patients are choosing novel oral anticoagulants. Three of the highest-selling drugs for the treatment of thrombosis are novel oral anticoagulants. During the forecast period, the development and launch of such drugs are expected to result in the significant growth of the market."

Global thrombosis drugs market: Segmentation analysis

This global thrombosis drugs market analysis report provides market segmentation by indication (pulmonary embolism and DVT) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major segments by indication, the pulmonary embolism segment held the largest thrombosis drugs market share in 2018, contributing to more than 58% of the market. This segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for over 52% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

