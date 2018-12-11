Four New Consultants Join Heidrick Consulting Team

Adds Partners and Principals in Atlanta, London and Singapore

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services globally, added to its Heidrick Consulting business with two new partners and two principals in the third quarter.

"We continue to build and grow our business to better meet the demands of our clients globally," said Andrew LeSueur, Global Managing Partner, Heidrick Consulting. "The addition of these consultants will strengthen our capabilities and expertise in the North American, European and Asia Pacific regions."

Cheryl Stokes joins as partner in the Atlanta office, bringing to the firm more than 20 years' experience advising leaders in addressing global business challenges, as well as developing the leadership systems and organizational capabilities needed to execute their strategies.

Ian Tomlinson-Roe joins as partner in the London office, bringing over 20 years' experience in consulting, line management and advisory with the government and leading organizations across many sectors, including financial services, oil and gas, life sciences, defense and technology.

Marina Ivanoff joins as a principal in the Singapore office, with over 15 years' experience in human resources and leadership consultancy with multinational institutions and specializing in leadership assessment, development and change management.

Jane Schroeder joins as a principal in the London office to focus on all aspects of leadership and talent management and brings more than 18 years' experience in the assessment of leadership capabilities and potential, for both selection and development.

