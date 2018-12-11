The global industrial hose market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022.

A key driver for the global industrial hose market is the increasing demand for PVC. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which is one of the most widely used plastics, is produced by the polymerization of vinyl chloride monomer. PVC comprises 57% chlorine and 43% carbon. The chlorine present in PVC is derived from industrial-grade salt, and carbon (present in PVC) is derived by adding ethylene to oil or gas. PVC consists of an amorphous structure with polar chlorine atoms and exhibits fire retardance and oil and chemical resistance.

This global industrial hose marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising demand for hydraulic rubber hoses in the agriculture sector as one of the key trends in the global industrial hose market:

Global industrial hose market: Rising demand for hydraulic rubber hoses in the agriculture sector

The agriculture sector offers sustainable solutions and contributes substantially to the growth of a country. The hydraulic rubber hoses can significantly improve the agricultural process. These hoses are extensively used in agricultural machinery across the globe. Industrial hoses are used as pneumatic grain conveyors for the conveyance of seed and fertilizer in the agricultural industry. They are used for irrigation as well.

"Some of the major industrial hoses used in agriculture include spray hoses, hydraulic hoses, fittings, valves, and hose assemblies. The rapid increase in food consumption has been driving the global agriculture industry to enhance crop yield and encourages farmers to use flexible hydraulic rubber hoses," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.

Global industrial hose market: Segmentation analysis

This industrial hose market analysis report segments the market by application (oil and gas, chemicals, food and beverages, automotive, and others), material type (PVC, polyurethane, rubber, and others), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The oil and gas segment held the largest industrial hose market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 29% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region led the market in 2017 with about 48% of the market share, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

