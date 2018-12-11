Starr Insurance Companies today announced that Starr International Brasil Seguradora S.A. ("Starr Brazil") has been granted a local license to offer aviation insurance.

"We are thrilled to be adding aviation capability in an important, growing economy like Brazil," stated Steve Blakey, president and chief executive officer for Starr Insurance Holdings, Inc. "As a worldwide leader in aviation insurance solutions, we are constantly seeking new opportunities and markets to meet the growing needs of the aviation and aerospace industry around the globe."

Fernanda Strachino, aviation specialist underwriter, has joined Starr Brazil to head the new aviation division. Fernanda brings more than 16 years' of experience in the aviation and insurance market.

Starr Brazil will offer a variety of aviation coverages, including: Aircraft Hull Liability; Spare Parts; Third-Party Legal Liability; Corporate Non-Owned Aircraft Liability; General Liability; RETA Insurance (Mandatory Liability), Hangarkeepers' Liability; Premises Liability, Airport Liability; Products Completed Operations Liability.

About Starr Insurance Companies

Starr Insurance Companies (or Starr) is a marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C. V. Starr Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Starr is a leading insurance and investment organization with a presence on five continents; through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance. Starr's insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and U.K. each have an A.M. Best rating of "A" (Excellent). Starr's Lloyd's syndicate has a Standard Poor's rating of "A+" (Strong).

