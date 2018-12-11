Gibraltar--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2018) - Geon Network Limited ("GEON", "Geon Network" or "Company") today announced that the release of its Geon Network App ("GeonApp") available at the Apple Store and Google Play has reached its first major milestone with over 10,000 user downloads. The initial alpha GeonApp was launched for Android OS on October 25, 2018 and for iOS on October 27, 2019.

These are exciting times for the Geon Network.

In early October 2018, Geon Network filed a US Patent Application #: 62/743,365 for GEOMINING - DISTRIBUTING DIGITAL ASSETS USING GEOLOCATED BEACONS.

Since the launch of the GeonApp in late October, Geon Network's global community has been and continues to grow rapidly with strong supporters emerging in multiple countries, boosting local adoption. To date, over 5,000 GEONs have been created all around the world and the total number of GeonApp downloads recently surpassed 10,000.

According to statista.com, this places the GeonApp in the top 13% of the most popular (by number of downloads) apps available for Android OS if compared to the statistics available for Q1 of 2018.

"We are overwhelmed by the response. It's great to see that people all around the world understand our vision and most importantly - enjoy participating in it." - Robert Radek, CEO.

During the coming weeks, the Company plans to introduce many new features, bringing real-world value to the Geon Network further boosting adoption. The release of the GEON token to the public and its implementation within the GeonApp is expected in late Q1 2019, however, other business and user engagement initiatives will be implemented as early as the second half of December 2018.

Geon Network is about to run its GEONs for the Holidays promotion, wherein 100 secret message GEON beacons will be planted all over the world. Each will contain a cryptocurrency wallet address with funds available to collect by the local community.

The promotion will highlight one of many ways that the GeonApp can be used in various marketing and charity scenarios, while engaging its user base.

More details about the promotion will be released in the coming days via official company social media channels as listed below.

Geon Network is also busy with finalising deals with highly respected business partners around the world. This will result in various companies using the GeonApp to boost their own marketing strategies. Discount codes and other forms of digital goods distribution is planned to begin before the end of the year.

More information on Geon Network's upcoming partnerships and features will be released shortly.

The Company has recently received public accolades for the launch of GEON. Please visit www.geon.network for more information.

Geon Network Limited is continuing to review financing offers and interested parties should contact Mr. Robert Radek, CEO.

About Geon Network Limited - www.geon.network

Geon Network Limited, a Gibraltar Corporation is the owner and operator of the Geon Network.

The Geon Network is a platform that delivers a brand new class of applications based on geolocation. Secured by blockchain technology and enhanced by augmented reality, Geon Network represents an entirely new way to distribute value.

What makes Geon Network stand out is that the recipient does not have to have an address stored on the blockchain in order to receive funds. Instead, they simply provide a proof-of-location to validate the transaction on the network. All of that is done via the Geon Network app running on IOS/Android.

The Geon Network App is a tool which helps you securely transfer, exchange and store value, regardless of the local infrastructure - using only a smartphone. The transfer of value is done via GEONs - virtual beacons planted in specific locations via the Geon App. GEON beacons hold GEON Coins, which can be acquired either by converting fiat or cryptocurrency, or through geomining, a brand new mining concept based on proof-of-location, introduced by the Geon Network.

