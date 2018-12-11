Technavio's global surgical imaging devices market research report projects the market to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of mobile C-arms in hybrid ORs will be one of the major trends in the global surgical imaging devices marketduring 2018-2022. Fixed angiography systems are usually used for creating hybrid ORs as the image quality produced by these systems is traditionally much better than mobile C-arms. Furthermore, these systems allow prolonged imaging by preventing overheating by liquid cooling systems.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global surgical imaging devices market is the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases:

Global surgical imaging devices market: Increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases

The prevalence of many types of chronic diseases has been increasing substantially. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics, around 117 million adults in the US had one or more chronic health conditions in 2012. CVDs are estimated to cause approximately 19 million deaths globally by 2020. According to the Eurostat, there were nearly 1.9 million deaths resulting from CVD in the EU-28 in 2013.

"According to CDC, about 795,000 people in the US had strokes and nearly 900,000 people could be affected by deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolism each year in the US. Every year 60,000-100,000 Americans die of DVT/PE, out of which 10%-30% of the individuals die within a month of the diagnosis," stateda senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global surgical imaging devices market: Segmentation analysis

This global surgical imaging devices market analysis report provides market segmentation by technology (FPD and II), by application (cardiovascular surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and others), and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major technology segments, the FPD segment held the largest surgical imaging devices market share in 2017, contributing to around 65% of the market. This technology segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 39% share. It was followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

