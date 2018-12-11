Volta Finance Limited: Non-Mainstream Pooled Investments (NMPI) Status

11 December 2018

Volta Finance Limited (VTA / VTAS)

Non-Mainstream Pooled Investments (NMPI)

Volta Finance Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce a statement relating to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") rules regarding the definition and restrictions on the retail distribution of non-mainstream pooled investments ("NMPI"), which came into effect on 1 January 2014.

After due enquiry it is the opinion of the Board that the Company's shares qualify as an "excluded security" under these rules and are therefore excluded from the FCA's restrictions that apply to NMPIs. The Board therefore believes that independent financial advisers can recommend the Company's shares to retail investors, although financial advisers should seek their own advice on this issue.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary and Administrator

BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A, Guernsey Branch

guernsey.bp2s.volta.cosec@bnpparibas.com

+44 (0) 1481 750 853

Corporate Broker

Cenkos Securities plc

Sapna Shah

Andrew Worne

+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

For the Investment Manager

AXA Investment Managers Paris

Serge Demay

serge.demay@axa-im.com

+33 (0) 1 44 45 84 47

*****

ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED





Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Volta's home member state for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is subject to regulation and supervision by the AFM, being the regulator for financial markets in the Netherlands.

Volta's investment objectives are to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its shareholders through dividends. Volta seeks to attain its investment objectives predominantly through diversified investments in structured finance assets. The assets that the Company may invest in either directly or indirectly include, but are not limited to: corporate credits; sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt; residential mortgage loans; and, automobile loans. The Company's approach to investment is through vehicles and arrangements that essentially provide leveraged exposure to portfolios of such underlying assets. The Company has appointed AXA Investment Managers Paris an investment management company with a division specialised in structured credit, for the investment management of all its assets.

*****

ABOUT AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) is a multi-expert asset management company within the AXA Group, a global leader in financial protection and wealth management. AXA IM is one of the largest European-based asset managers with €759 billion in assets under management as of the end of June 2018. AXA IM employs approximately 2,420 people around the world.

Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.

Attachment