The global hepatitis B therapeutics market is expected to post a CAGR of over 2% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global hepatitis B therapeutics market for the period 2018-2022.

A key factor driving the growth of the global hepatitis B therapeutics market is the increasing prevalence of hepatitis B in infants. According to the CDC. approximately 90% of infected infants become chronically infected. compared with 2%-6% of adults. Infants who get hepatitis B become chronically infected, and about 1 out of 4 of them die within a short period. Therefore, the companies are developing several drugs and vaccines against hepatitis B virus, which, in turn, is fueling the growth of the global hepatitis B therapeutics market.

This market research report on the global hepatitis B therapeutics 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the strategic collaboration between the pharmaceutical companies as one of the key emerging trends in the global hepatitis B therapeutics market:

Global hepatitis B therapeutics market: Strategic collaboration between the pharmaceutical companies

Global hepatitis B therapeutics market is fragmented, as several pharmaceutical companies are developing drugs for the treatment of hepatitis B. In addition, many companies are forming strategic collaborations to increase their research toward the hepatitis B drug development. For instance, in October 2018, Arrowhead pharmaceuticals entered into a license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize ARO-HBV. Therefore, the strategic collaborations between companies will lead to an increase in the growth of the global hepatitis B therapeutics market during the forecast period.

"With the increase in the prevalence of hepatitis B, the demand for treatment of the disease is becoming prominent. Therefore, some of the government and non-government organizations are taking the initiative to bring awareness about hepatitis B, which, in turn, is proving to beneficial for the global hepatitis B therapeutics market," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases.

Global hepatitis B therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global hepatitis B therapeutics market by application (drugs, and vaccines) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 62%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC held the smallest share of the market in 2018, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

