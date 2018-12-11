The global testosterone replacement therapy market is expected to decelerate at CAGR of over (2%) during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global testosterone replacement therapy market is the initiatives to increase awareness of disease among the population. Increased awareness about hypogonadism among the public and primary care physicians will drive the market. Globally, different organizations are working on initiatives to increase patient awareness of hypogonadism and available treatment options. For instance, companies such as Auxilium Pharmaceuticals initiated a low testosterone awareness campaign in 2011.

This market research report on the global testosterone replacement therapy 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rise in novel therapeutic approaches as one of the key emerging trends in the global testosterone replacement therapy market:

Global testosterone replacement therapy market: Rise in novel therapeutic approaches

The market has witnessed a rise in novel therapeutic approaches to treat low testosterone deficiency. Metabolic syndrome can lead to testosterone deficiency. Metabolic syndrome is treated with anti-inflammatory drugs, which can also be used to treat testosterone deficiency. For instance, at ENDO 2018, which is the Endocrine Society's annual meeting, Dr. Fahim Ebrahimi presented the results of a recent study that analyzed the therapeutic effects of Anakinra on testosterone levels of individuals with metabolic syndrome. Therefore, such therapeutic approaches are expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

"Apart from the initiatives taken to increase awareness on disease among the population, and the rise in novel therapeutic approaches, factors such as the growing patient assistance programs and the rising chronic diseases are expected to impact the growth of the testosterone replacement therapy market during the forecast period" says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences.

Global testosterone replacement therapy market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global testosterone replacement therapy market by product (injections and topicals) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 43%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas region will continue to dominate the market and gain the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

