Technavio analysts forecast the global aircraft evacuation systems market to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The use of polyurethane-coated fabric for aircraft evacuation system components is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global aircraft evacuation systems market 2019-2023. The use of PCF is increasing to manufacture aircraft evacuation components such as life rafts. PCF offers an array of benefits over rubber including its higher resistance to abrasion, which is a key element required for constructing durable life rafts that get deployed in harsh terrain. This and many other advantages of PCF will impact the growth of the market.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global aircraft evacuation systems market is the adoption of new aircraft into service.

Global aircraft evacuation systems market: Adoption of new aircraft into service

Commercial aircraft have been mandated to maintain certain safety standards by the FAA. New generation aircraft also have advanced features pre-installed to enhance safety standards for passengers. For instance, in new aircraft models such as the Boeing 737NG, CSeries, and E190 E2. Self-supporting Type Ill emergency exits have been installed, and non-inflatable hand-held evacuation slides are being replaced with automatically-inflated slides. Such installations in new aircraft will create demand for aircraft evacuation systems to boost the global aircraft evacuation systems market's growth during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on aerospace, "With the emergence of India, Russia, and China as potential players in the global market and with the supply chain getting globalized, the aviation industry is likely to be in the upcoming decade. Besides, the market is expected to achieve further evolution in design, manufacturing, and assembly among both aircraft OEMs and suppliers. Considering these factors, the aircraft evacuation systems market will grow significantly during the forecast period."

Global aircraft evacuation systems market: Segmentation analysis

The global aircraft evacuation systems market research report provides market segmentation by product (evacuation slides, life rafts, and life vests) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for more than 42% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The APAC region will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period with the highest incremental growth owing to higher sales of aircraft in the region.

