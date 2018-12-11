The global opioid-induced constipation market is expected to post a CAGR of over 32% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181211005682/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global opioid-induced constipation market for the period 2018-2022.

A key factor driving the growth of the global opioid-induced constipation market is the increase in opioid prescription globally. There has been a massive increase in opioid prescription worldwide for providing relief from pain caused by chronic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, endometriosis, fibromyalgia, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), vulvodynia, and interstitial cystitis. With physicians continuing to prescribe opioids as painkillers without considering the abuse- and addiction-related side effects as well as OIC, the prescription of opioids has significantly increased. Thus, the increasing prescription of opioids clearly indicates a huge market for drugs for OIC, which is the most frequent side effect encountered by patients taking opioids.

This market research report on the global opioid-induced constipation 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the rise in the incidence of chronic diseases as one of the key emerging trends in the global opioid-induced constipation market:

Global opioid-induced constipation market: Rise in incidence of chronic diseases

The incidence of chronic pain is increasing significantly across the world, attributed to several reasons such as a rise in a number of injuries, lifestyle changes, and painful medical conditions. Opioids are being extensively used to relieve chronic pain, despite the fact that they are associated with addiction and pose many side effects. The use of opioids in the treatment of chronic pain will continue until more efficient analgesics are developed. Thus, the demand for OIC drugs is increasing with the rise in the use of opioids for the management of chronic pain.

"Apart from the increase in opioid prescription globally, factors such as the rise in OIC cases among elderly people, and the increase in reimbursement policies are likely to impact the growth of the global opioid-induced constipation market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global opioid-induced constipation market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global opioid-induced constipation market by application (oral and parenteral) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas region led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 60%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The Americas will continue to dominate the market with the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181211005682/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com