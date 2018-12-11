Regulatory News:

1. Summary of the notification

X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE, listed on Euronext Paris, has received on 8 December 2018 a transparency notification. This transparency notification by The Capital Group Companies, Inc., as the ultimate parent company of Capital Research and Management Company, indicates that 350,000 of the lent securities in X-FAB Silicon Foundries were returned to Capital Research and Management Company. Based on this, the number of voting rights held by Capital Research and Management Company is now at 5.04%. The overall share in X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE remains at 5.17%, and includes lent securities with the ability to be recalled at any time.

This publication is made by X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings.

2. Content of the notification

The notification dated 7 December 2018 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification



Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by



A parent undertaking or a controlling person;

Persons subject to the notification requirement



The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

Transaction date



6 December 2018

Threshold that is crossed (in %)



5

Denominator



130,781,669

Notified details



See next page

A) Voting Rights Previous

notification After the transaction # of voting

rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to

securities Not linked to

the securities Linked to

securities Not linked to

the securities The Capital Group Companies, Inc. 0 0 0.00% Capital Research and Management Company 6,240,466 6,590,466 5.04% TOTAL 6,240,466 6,590,466 0 5.04% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of

financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise

period or

date # of voting

rights that

may be

acquired if

instrument is

exercised % of voting

rights Capital Research and Management

Company Securities lent with the ability to be recalled

at any time 175,000 0.13% TOTAL 175,000 0.13%

# of voting

rights % of voting

rights TOTAL (A B) 6,765,466 5.17%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held



Capital Research and Management Company ("CRMC") is a US-based investment management company that manages the American Funds family of mutual funds. CRMC manages equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors, and Capital World Investors. CRMC in turn is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc., which in turn is the parent company of five investment management companies, Capital Guardian Trust Company, Capital International, Inc., Capital International Ltd., Capital International SARL, and Capital International K.K.



Neither The Capital Group Companies nor any of its affiliates own shares of X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE for its own account. The shares reported in the notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.

3. Miscellaneous

The notification can be consulted on the website of X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE via this link:

https://www.xfab.com/fileadmin/X-FAB/Investor_Relations/Transparency/Joint_Transparency_Notification_07Dec2018.pdf

