Plott Wins 3 CES Innovation Awards Including Best Of AR/VR

DOVER, New Jersey, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Plott announced today that it has been named a CES 2019 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree in AR/VR as well as winning Honoree awards in Computer Peripherals, and Software and Mobile Apps. The announcement was made during CES Unveiled New York displaying products and trends expected at CES 2019 , which will run January 8-11, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV.

The CES Innovation Awards recognizes honorees across 28 categories. A panel of judges review submissions based on design, functionality, consumer appeal, engineering and how the products compare with competition. Products recognized as the Best of Innovation honorees received the highest ratings in their respective categories.

Plott's award winning XR (Extended Reality) platform enables users to have more interaction with the physical world. The platform brings real world measurements into an app to see designs exactly how the project will look before doing the work. Hardware then directs users to points where they need to go to replicate the design in reality. Sounds complicated, but it's as simple as measuring with our tools / AR, designing in app, then following turn-by-turn directions to real world points; eliminating the need to do manual measuring or complex calculations.

"Augmented Reality was a especially crowded field this year filled with great innovation, and we are honored that the judges recognized the far-reaching innovation of our hardware and software platform that brings real world dimensions into virtual for design, then brings the user to the precise spots to make the changes in the real world." - David Xing, CEO, Plott

Plott will be displayed in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2019.

About Plott:

From working with construction professionals and our own DIY experiences, we understand it's difficult to change your surroundings. It's a time consuming and complicated process to get all of the dimensional data, calculating its relative placement, relaying that information into a design, then calculate/measure all over again to find those points in real life to make the change.

We make smart technology that bring the real world into visual app with dimensional context for design, then bring designs from the virtual back into the real world with dimensional guidance. All without you having to do any calculations.

Contact:

Matt Cultrera

Phone: 1-973-347-6830

matt.cultrera@letsplott.com

www.LetsPlott.com