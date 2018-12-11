Regulatory News:

THERADIAG (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER) (Paris:ALTER), a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics and theranostics, today announced the appointment by its Board of Directors of Bertrand de Castelnau as its Chief Executive Officer (Directeur Général

Bertrand de Castelnau will replace Michel Finance, whose term expires on December 31, 2018, and will take up his post from January 21, 2019. To this end, the Board of Directors appointed Fabienne François, currently Chief Financial and Administrative Officer at Theradiag, as interim Chief Executive Officer for the period from January 1 to January 20, 2019.

Aged 58, Bertrand de Castelnau has more than 25 years' experience in the field of diagnostics. He began his career as a Commercial Attaché in Islamabad, Pakistan. He then joined Roche in Switzerland, as a Corporate Auditor before moving to the Diagnostics division and then taking charge of the Asia-Pacific region for Roche Diagnostics, based in Singapore. Bertrand went on to become Operations Manager at Guerbet for four years, before spending 10 years running the Horiba ABX Group and its Horiba Medical division. Finally he joined DiaSys as head of Marketing, Sales and Finance.

A fluent speaker of several languages, he holds an MBA from the Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC) and a law degree from Paris.

Pierre Morgon, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Theradiag commented: "We are delighted to welcome Bertrand as Chief Executive Officer of Theradiag. His 25 years' experience in the field of diagnostics and his track record of creating partnerships and developing international businesses will be key advantages for the expansion of Theradiag."

Bertrand de Castelnau, incoming Chief Executive Officer of Theradiag, added, "I am joining the Theradiag team with great enthusiasm and look forward to contributing my skills and experience to the growth and the expansion of the international reach of Theradiag and of biotherapy monitoring."

Changes to the Board of Directors

Following the resignation of Dominique Costantini from her position as Director, the Board of Directors is now as follows:

Pierre Morgon, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Sylvie Bratel, Independent Director

Vincent Fert, Independent Director

John Li, Director

Dominique Takizawa, Independent Director

About Theradiag

Capitalizing on its expertise in the distribution, development and manufacturing of in vitro diagnostic tests, Theradiag innovates and develops theranostics tests (combining treatment and diagnosis) that measure the efficiency of biotherapies in the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Theradiag is thus participating in the development of customized treatment, which favors the individualization of treatments, the evaluation of their efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. Theradiag notably markets the Lisa Tracker range (CE marked), which is a comprehensive multiparameter theranostic solution for patients with autoimmune diseases treated with biotherapies. The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, and has over 65 employees.

For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: www.theradiag.com

