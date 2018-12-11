Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 11 December 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 38,637 Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.4500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 23.5500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 24.0821

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,399,855,001 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,399,855,001 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

11 December 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 2598 24.05 16:29:50 London Stock Exchange 5912 24.05 16:29:50 London Stock Exchange 1668 23.95 16:13:34 London Stock Exchange 2863 24.05 16:12:45 London Stock Exchange 2722 24.05 16:12:45 London Stock Exchange 2891 24.15 14:34:34 London Stock Exchange 2903 24.40 12:17:58 London Stock Exchange 2808 24.40 12:15:41 London Stock Exchange 728 24.45 12:02:12 London Stock Exchange 7000 24.35 12:02:11 London Stock Exchange 3301 23.55 10:05:15 London Stock Exchange 3243 23.55 08:59:57 London Stock Exchange

