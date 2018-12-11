sprite-preloader
11.12.2018
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, December 11

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:11 December 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):38,637
Highest price paid per share (pence):24.4500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):23.5500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):24.0821

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,399,855,001 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,399,855,001 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

11 December 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
259824.0516:29:50London Stock Exchange
591224.0516:29:50London Stock Exchange
166823.9516:13:34London Stock Exchange
286324.0516:12:45London Stock Exchange
272224.0516:12:45London Stock Exchange
289124.1514:34:34London Stock Exchange
290324.4012:17:58London Stock Exchange
280824.4012:15:41London Stock Exchange
72824.4512:02:12London Stock Exchange
700024.3512:02:11London Stock Exchange
330123.5510:05:15London Stock Exchange
324323.5508:59:57London Stock Exchange

