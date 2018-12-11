The global silver nitrate market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global silver nitrate market is the superior properties of silver nitrate. Silver nitrate is an inorganic compound that is used to produce silver derivatives and many essential chemical products owing to its superior physical and chemical properties. It is water soluble and highly hygroscopic in nature and it has antiseptic, antibacterial, and antifungal properties. Therefore, it is widely used in the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Silver nitrate is also extensively used in laboratories as an analytical reagent, catalyst, and organic staining agent, thanks to its superior chemical properties. Thus, these superior properties of silver nitrate are major factors for its use in commercial and industrial applications.

This market research report on the global silver nitrate 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increased medical applications of silver nitrate as one of the key emerging trends in the global silver nitrate market:

Global silver nitrate market: Increased medical applications of silver nitrate

Owing to its antiseptic and antibacterial properties, silver nitrate has several medical uses including wound closure. It is used in ointments and sprays in wound care applications to remove debride hyper granulation tissue or calloused rolled edges in wounds. Silver nitrate is also used to cauterize blood vessels in the nose to prevent nose bleeding. It is also used to cure verruca, granulation tissue, wound healing, stoma maintenance, anterior epistaxis, skin tags, and pain relief for aphthous stomatitis. Thus, the increased demand for silver nitrate to manufacture medical products such as ointments due to its antiseptic properties can propel the market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increased medical applications of silver nitrate, the global silver nitrate market is also expected to be positively influenced by the increased demand for silver nitrate in photography and jewelry applications owing to its superior physical and chemical properties," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.

Global silver nitrate market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global silver nitrate market by application (photography and jewelry, medical and healthcare, and analytical reagents) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas region led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 42%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. Although the APAC held the market share of less than the Americas in 2017, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

