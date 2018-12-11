sprite-preloader
Booster Fuels: Santa Delivers Gas with Special Reindeer Truck - Good Holiday Photo/Video Opp

BURLINGAME, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2018 / Santa's fueling up for the holidays! Arriving in a purple mini-fuel tanker decorated like a reindeer or a big gift box, Santa is gassing up cars this holiday season with Booster Fuels, the company that brings gas right to your car. Through the beginning of January, these holiday trucks will be driving through parking lots fueling busy consumers' cars as they run from work and finish last minute errands this holiday season.

More about Booster Fuels: Booster is the number one, same-day fuel delivery service that brings gas to your car while you are at work or shopping. Booster provides fueling services at prices the same or less than local gas stations to hundreds of corporate customers in the San Francisco Bay Area, Orange County and Dallas-Fort Worth area. Visit www.trybooster.com for more information.

Images available here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1L53OIAx6wK9-7oPxTHxU9vVY2PQHWPFM

Media Contact:

Erica Zeidenberg
erica@hottomato.net
925-631-0553 office
925-518-8159 mobile

SOURCE: Boosters Fuels



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/530200/Santa-Delivers-Gas-with-Special-Reindeer-Truck--Good-Holiday-PhotoVideo-Opp


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE