BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Tender Offer

BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31



TENDER OFFER

11 December 2018



The Board of BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") today announces its decision not to proceed with the discretionary semi-annual tender offer in February 2019. The Board has concluded that it is not currently in the best interests of shareholders as a whole to implement the tender offer in February 2019. The Board will continue to monitor the level of the discount and use its buy-back authority to repurchase shares when it considers it is in shareholders' interests to do so.

Enquiries:

S Beynsberger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2639