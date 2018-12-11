sprite-preloader
BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Tender Offer

PR Newswire

London, December 11

BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

TENDER OFFER

11 December 2018

The Board of BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") today announces its decision not to proceed with the discretionary semi-annual tender offer in February 2019. The Board has concluded that it is not currently in the best interests of shareholders as a whole to implement the tender offer in February 2019. The Board will continue to monitor the level of the discount and use its buy-back authority to repurchase shares when it considers it is in shareholders' interests to do so.

Enquiries:
S Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2639


