The "Europe Steel Bridge Market Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe steel bridge market marked a growth of 2.4% in 2018. Moreover, the market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 3.4% and is likely to garner USD 131.1 Billion by the end of 2025.

Factors such as increasing construction solutions provided by steel makers for bridges is expected to drive the market of steel bridge at a significant rate across the forecast period.

Further, the market of Europe steel bridge is anticipated to achieve a Y-o-Y growth rate of 4.1% in 2025 as compared to the previous year. Further, increasing demand for steel in building and construction industry is expected to drive the growth of Europe steel bridge market in upcoming years.

Germany steel bridge market is projected to reach to a valuation of USD 35.5 Billion by the end of 2025 from USD 26.0 Billion in 2017. Germany steel bridge market is expected to mark 4.8% growth rate in 2025. Germany is the prominent market driving the growth in the region.

Europe steel bridge market is segmented by type into through truss bridge, half-through truss bridge, deck truss, bow- string trusses and others. Europe through truss bridge segment accounted for USD 45.8 Billion in 2017. Further, Europe through truss bridge market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period. Moreover, the market of through truss bridge in Europe is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 4.5% in 2025 as compared to previous year.

Europe half through truss bridge market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2025. The market for half through truss bridge in Europe is projected to garner USD 43.1 Billion by the end of 2025 from USD 33.5 Billion in 2017.

VINCI, Bechtel Corporation, Hochtief AG, Skanska and Balfour Beatty are some of the prominent players of Europe steel bridge market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Market Definitions, Assumptions Abbreviations

3. Europe Steel Bridge Market Executive Summary

4. Steel Bridge Market Risk Analysis

5. Recent Changes and Development in Steel Bridge Market

6. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis

7. Steel Bridge Value Chain Analysis

8. Europe Steel Bridge Market Value Forecast (USD Billion) Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017-2025

9. Market Dynamics Its Impact Analysis

10. Europe Steel Bridge Market Segmentation Analysis By Type

11. Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

VINCI

Bechtel Corporation

Hochtief AG

Skanska

Balfour Beatty

Bouygues Construction

Ferrovial

Fluor Corporation

AECOM

