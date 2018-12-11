Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.: Sparta Commercial Services Launches New CBD Line

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2018 / Sparta Commercial Services Inc. (OTC PINK: SRCO), a provider of e-commerce services, announces the launch of New World Health Brands CBD (www.newworldhealthcbd.com), a distributor of premium grade hemp cannabidiol products.

The product line includes: capsules, oils, tablets, balms, pet and livestock tinctures. Sparta has created consumer-facing e-commerce platforms (website & mobile app) for New World Health CBD to offer full-spectrum hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, in addition to an affiliate program to further promote our brand.

"We are very excited to enter the growing cannabidiol market with a wide variety of CBD products," says Anthony L. Havens, Chairman & CEO of Sparta Commercial. "Management has been working to expand distribution, and to develop a diverse range of products that will provide consumers a variety of ways to achieve their wellness goals."

About Sparta Commercial Services Inc.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. ( www.spartacommercial.com ), through its subsidiary, iMobile Solutions, Inc., provides comprehensive vehicle title history reports to dealers, insurance companies, credit unions and consumers. Sparta, via its iMobileApp product ( www.imobileapp.com ), has also become a leader in developing and servicing custom mobile apps for a wide range of businesses including restaurants, liquor stores, racetracks, and clubs; as well as vehicle dealerships including Harley-Davidson® and John Deere. Other mobile communications products offered by Sparta include website design, development, hosting and SEO services, and a text messaging and alert service. Sparta's Municipal Leasing Division ( www.spartamunicipal.com ) offers and administers a specialized municipal leasing program for local and state agencies with jurisdictions seeking a better way to finance their growing essential equipment needs such as police motorcycles and cruisers, EMS equipment and busses, and any type of equipment a municipality requires. The latest product offering, via www.newworldhealthcbd.com , offers a fully array of hemp-derived CBD products that include oils, topicals, capsules, tablets, pet and livestock tinctures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are valid only as of today and we disclaim any obligation to update this information. Actual results may differ significantly from management's expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that include, among others, risks related to potential future losses, competition, financing and commercial agreements and strategic alliances, seasonality, potential fluctuations in operating results and rate of growth, management of potential growth, system interruption, consumer and industry trends, limited operating history, and government regulation. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. Further information regarding these and other risks is described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on its website at: http://www.sec.gov.

Company Contact:

Sandra L. Ahman

Corporate Secretary

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.

investorrelations@spartacommercial.com

SOURCE: Sparta Commercial Services Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/530262/Sparta-Commercial-Services-Launches-New-CBD-Line