CBX Software Receives 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award

SAN DIEGO and MUNICH, Germany and HONG KONG, Dec. 11, 2018, a leading provider of Retail Product Lifecycle Management (retail PLM), global sourcing software and extended supply chain software, as a recipient of an SDCE Green Supply Chain Award for 2018.

The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making green or sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy, and are working to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their own operations and supply chains. The awards also recognizes providers of supply chain solutions and services assisting their customers in achieving measurable sustainability goals.

"This year's award recipients place a critical emphasis on green initiatives within their companies and supply chains," says John R. Yuva, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "Entries provide examples of innovative approaches and impressive metrics of sustainability programs.

"We congratulate this year's honorees for their commitment to sustainability and recognize their tremendous achievements," Yuva adds. "Our honorees serve as role models for supply chains globally to expand their reach and impact of green leadership."

Today's retailers and their suppliers often have mismatched processes and information causing inefficiencies, product issues, and bottlenecks resulting in delays in delivery. These inefficiencies can lead to a great deal of waste. "Our clients are able to achieve their sustainable supply chain goals through newly developed sourcing software technologies designed to help retailers reduce their carbon footprint in the supply chain process," says Michael Hung, CEO of CBX Software . "Through our innovative, end-to-end, CBX Cloud platform, retailers are able to address their unique supply chain challenges all while eliminating the use of paper and reducing the number of physical samples used by automating their product lifecycle management process and digitizing their sampling process."

CBX Software compresses the supply chain, helping Retailers and Brands expand assortments, accelerate new products to market all while efficiently managing the supplier relationship, which eliminates redundancies in the supply chain. CBX does all this while delivering products to market ahead of consumer expectations. Through innovative Global Sourcing Management, Product Life-cycle Management (Retail PLM), Supplier Relationship Management, and Production & Order Management technology solutions, CBX empowers the supply chain network by driving collaboration between Retailers, Brands and their Supplier and factory partners.

By doing this, CBX Software allows companies to achieve their sustainability and green supply chain goals. CBX hopes to leave a lasting green footprint on the companies that source through the CBX Cloud platform and is committed to helping create sustainable tools that win.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints, and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com .

About CBX

CBX Software is the world's leading Total Sourcing Management solution provider from concept to delivery - combining people, processes and solutions. CBX helps retailers and brands streamline product development and sourcing all the way through order, production and delivery. Through innovative Sourcing Management, Product Life-cycle Management.

