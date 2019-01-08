Wrap Technologies, Inc.: Wrap Technologies Appoints Michael Daniel as Vice President Supply Chain to Meet Demand

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2019 / Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, today announced the appointment of Michael Daniel to the newly created position of Vice President Supply Chain. Mr. Daniel joins the Company from JAE Electronics, where he served as Director, Operations.

"As the Company's operations scale to meet demand for the BolaWrap 100, we are excited to announce the addition of Mike to our management team. Mike's background in manufacturing engineering, operations, and supply chain fills an important role in ensuring that we can continue to meet order requirements," said David Norris, the Company's chief executive officer. "We believe that Mike's supply chain experience, matching product demand with raw material availability and manufacturing capacity, makes him an exciting hire and helps to positions us for continued growth."

"The focus of my career has been on meeting demand especially with new products," Mr. Daniel said. "With the increasing demands on Wrap for production capacity and supply chain reliability, I am excited to help Wrap scale its business. In particular, I look forward to working with Wrap's suppliers and customers on the new BolaWrap 100 and its innovative green line laser accessory. My past new product experience at Western Digital and Toshiba America is especially relevant for the production demands associated with the expected domestic and international growth of BolaWrap 100."

Mr. Daniel most recently served as Director, Operations at JAE Electronics, where he was responsible for demand fulfillment including inventory control and logistics. Prior to that, he was a Senior Manager, Operations at Western Digital, where he was responsible for manufacturing engineering, new product introductions and development of fulfillment strategies. From 1990 to 2006 he held various roles at Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc., with his last position as Director of Operations, where he was responsible for order fulfillment for products generating over $2B in revenue. Mr. Daniel has a BS in Industrial Engineering from California State Polytechnic University and an MBA from California State University-Fullerton. He is a Six Sigma Black belt.

About Wrap Technologies (WRTC)

Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company's BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar® tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement to safely and effectively control encounters, especially those involving an individual experiencing a mental crisis. For information on the Company please visit www.wraptechnologies.com. Examples of recent media coverage are available as links under the "Media" tab of the website.

Trademark Information: BolaWrap is a trademark of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

